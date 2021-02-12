Eliza Dushku supports 'Buffy' co-star Charisma Carpenter following verbal abuse claims

Eliza Dushku has shared a message of support for Charisma Carpenter, who accused “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” creator Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on Twitter earlier this week post.

“CC, my heart aches for you and I’m so sorry you have held this for so long,” Dushku began in her Instagram post Thursday. “Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we’ll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn’t known it and I won’t forget it.

“I frequently think of the saying, ‘We are as sick as our secrets.' Our secrets indeed make and keep us sick. What I’m learning more and more — and have personally found most valuable — is that profound healing can only come from naming and disclosing what actually happened, the necessary first step (once someone’s ready) to freeing ourselves from our secrets, untold truths which have kept us isolated, ashamed, and held hostage.”

Dushku, 40, also appeared on “Angel” and “Buffy" and has her own past experience with abusive behavior. In 2018, she accused "True Lies" stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of sexually assaulting her while working on the film when she was 12. Later that year, it was revealed CBS and Dushku agreed to a $9.5 million settlement after "Bull" star Michael Weatherly allegedly made lewd comments when she was appearing on the drama.

“Neglecting to ‘name’ the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic in the entertainment industry (and for that matter society in general), enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems,” Dushku continued in her post.

Several people have spoken out about Joss Whedon's behavior. Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Equality Now

“May you and countless others feel the solidarity and connection you have likely missed for too long. From courage, come change and hope. It starts and will end because of courageous truth-tellers like you. I admire, respect, and love you.”

Whedon, 56, did not return TODAY's request for comment earlier this week.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel," Carpenter wrote in her Twitter post. "While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers."

Carpenter, 50, also said Whedon created uncomfortable working conditions when she announced she was pregnant, asking her if she was planning to keep her baby and then summoning her to work at 1 a.m.

Fellow “Buffy” star Michelle Trachtenberg, 35, also voiced her support when she shared a message on Instagram posted by series star Sarah Michelle Gellar that said, in part, “I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.”

“Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this,” Trachetenberg wrote. “I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate. So now. People know. What Joss. Did."

She also noted there was a policy instituted on the show prohibiting Whedon from being in a room with just her.

"The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again,” she wrote.

Carpenter's allegations came several months after “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher — whom she referenced in her post — also accused Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior while they made the 2017 film which Whedon wrote. That led to an investigation that WarnerMedia claimed Fisher would not take part in, a claim which he refuted.

Amber Benson, who also appeared on “Buffy,” has spoken out in support of Carpenter, as well.

“Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “@AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later.”