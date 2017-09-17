Pop Culture

Elisabeth Moss talks 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Mad Men' and Scientology

TODAY

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actress Elisabeth Moss opens up about her career in Hollywood, highlighting her roles in “The West Wing,” “Mad Men,” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Moss, who is taking on more responsibilities behind the camera, tells Willie Geist that she likes to play characters who have something to overcome, but she would love to try something different and star in a romantic comedy. Despite being in the public eye, she has stayed mostly silent about being a member of the Church of Scientology, saying her religion hasn’t impacted her success.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Elisabeth Moss talks 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Mad Men' and Scientology

Play Video - 8:28

Elisabeth Moss talks 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Mad Men' and Scientology

Play Video - 8:28

Most Watched

More video

More: Pop Culture TV On the show Sunday TODAY

TOP