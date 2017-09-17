Elisabeth Moss talks 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Mad Men' and Scientology

share tweet pin email

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actress Elisabeth Moss opens up about her career in Hollywood, highlighting her roles in “The West Wing,” “Mad Men,” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Moss, who is taking on more responsibilities behind the camera, tells Willie Geist that she likes to play characters who have something to overcome, but she would love to try something different and star in a romantic comedy. Despite being in the public eye, she has stayed mostly silent about being a member of the Church of Scientology, saying her religion hasn’t impacted her success.