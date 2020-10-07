Eddie Van Halen's widow shares heartbreaking tribute: 'I will see you again soon'

The widow of Eddie Van Halen has broken her silence after the guitar legend’s death from cancer at the age of 65.

On Wednesday, Janie Liszewski mourned his passing when she took to Instagram to post an emotional message.

“My husband, my love, my Peep,” she began her caption. “My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces.”

Liszewski tried to articulate how devastated she is by Van Halen’s death.

“I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be,” she wrote.

She also said they will one day reunite and she hopes he can keep an eye on her and their dog, Kody.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow,” she wrote. “Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee.”

Liszewski and Van Halen married in 2009. He had previously been married to Valerie Bertinelli, who honored him in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

Together, they had a son, Wolfgang Van Halen, who announced the news of his father’s death on Tuesday, setting off tributes from all corners of the music world.

Wolfgang Van Halen also shared a throwback photo of himself with his father on Wednesday.