Eddie Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, others mourn AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young

Malcolm Young, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of Australian rock band AC/DC, has passed away at 64.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," read a statement posted to the band's website. "Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

Malcolm's brother and bandmate Angus Young opened up in a heartfelt post on the official AC/DC Facebook account, sharing the impact his brother had both professionally and personally.

"With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band," read the post. "As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

The post continued, "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."

Young's bandmates weren't the only ones feeling the loss. Many others took to social media to honor his memory.

"It is a sad day in rock and roll," wrote guitarist Eddie Van Halen. "Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends."

Paul Stanley of Kiss called it "a tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon," referring to Young as "the driving engine of AC/DC."

Young was lauded for his musical talents by many of his contemporaries, like Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi ...

... and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Ozzy Osbourne also paid his respects to his late friend via Twitter.

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, who is currently touring in Mexico City, posted a heartfelt note in advance of this evening's performance. "Thank you, Malcolm for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to your rock and roll," he wrote. "I will do just that tonight, for you."