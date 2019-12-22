Eddie Murphy revives iconic characters in return to 'SNL' after 35 years

Sign up for our newsletter

In his much-anticipated return to "Saturday Night Live" after 35 years, Eddie Murphy brought back three of his most popular characters after being joined on stage during the opening monologue by Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Kenan Thompson.

Noting that more than three decades after he left the show that made him famous, he is now a father of 10 and Bill Cosby is serving time for sexual assault.

"Who's America's dad now?" he said.

"I have 10 kids now," Murphy said. "Eleven if you count Kevin Hart."

Rock told Murphy, "I wouldn't miss this for the world. My kids love Lizzo."

Lizzo, who was recently nominated for eight Grammy Awards, was the night's musical guest.

Chapelle surveyed the talents next to him and said, "Alright, now you’re looking at half of Netflix's budget right here on stage."

Murphy appeared in every sketch on the show except for the cold open, a rare feat. (In 2010, host Betty White is said to have appeared in every sketch).