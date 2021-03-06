Eddie Huang says casting late rapper Pop Smoke in 'Boogie' was 'a blessing'

The "Fresh Off the Boat" author said he knew within the first five minutes of watching Pop Smoke play basketball that he embodied the role of Monk, adding, “This is a blessing. Like, Dave East, I love you, but it's Pop."

Huang revealed he felt he had a special connection with the late rapper and actor. “With Pop, I really felt a trust between us. Pop had scripted lines, and then he would just come off to the side and we'd talk and I'd throw him back in and he would improv and he would do things. He was a real joy to direct and we had a lot of chemistry. … It's like a quarterback and a receiver that had been playing together for 10 years."

Pop Smoke was fatally shot in February 2020 during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. Fans speculated that some of the 20 year old's social media posts may have made him a target. In July 2020, four people were charged with murder, including two juveniles. A fifth person involved in the incident was not charged in connection with the late rapper’s murder.

Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon,” was released on July 3, 2020. The record made history this week after leading Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for the 17th week in a row, which has been the longest tenure since 1990. The young rapper’s memory will also live on through “Boogie" which was released in theaters Friday.

Huang dedicated his directorial debut to the rapper. "At first I made this film and I was like, 'Look, this is for my family and this is to represent for all of us overseas Chinese in America,' but this is Pop's film," Huang told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview earlier this week "It's absolutely dedicated to Pop. I really miss my brother. Once I met him, the film changed."