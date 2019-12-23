Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn star in music video together

Sign up for our newsletter

Ed Sheeran loves love, and he’s proving with his new video.

On Sunday, the singer-songwriter released a music video for his romantic single, “Put It All on Me,” from his fourth studio album, “No. 6 Collaborations Project” — but it’s who he collaborates with in the clip that has his fans buzzing today.

It co-stars his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

The three-and-a-half-minute song, which also features vocals from singer Ella Mai, is the soundtrack to a compilation of scenes showing couples taking a twirl together while captions offer a rundown of the romances, including that of famously private pair Sheeran and Seaborn.

“Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard,” the caption reads as the duo show off their own dance moves in the kitchen of their London apartment.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn celebrate love side-by-side in the video for "Put It All on Me." YouTube

Seaborn lip-syncs along with her husband’s lyrics as their story plays out on the screen.

“They made out at the ‘Castle on the Hill,'” the caption continues, referencing Sheeran’s 2017 single. “A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks.”

Then the mini relationship biography cleared up some confusion about the couple.

Sheeran, 28, and Seaborn, 27, kept their nuptials secret, revealing their engagement in January of 2018, teasing a possible wedding months later and eventually reveling that, at some point, they indeed wed — all without officially announcing when the happy event took place.

Now, thanks to the “Put It All on Me” video, fans know.

“They married in January 2019,” the caption reveals.