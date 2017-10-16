Ed Sheeran shares photo of injured arm after bicycle accident

"Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran is only in semi-good shape following a bicycle accident.
Sheeran posted an Instagram Monday morning of his arms, one in a cast and both being supported by a sling around his neck, nothing that he'd been in a bicycle accident:
There aren't a lot of details out yet, but the right-handed guitarist could be in a bit of trouble if he is unable to play for an extended period, since it's his right arm in the cast.
Sheeran is currently touring to support his new album, "Divide," and is scheduled to play in Taiwan on Oct. 22, and then go on to Japan and South Korea, but they may have to rethink things, as he notes in the Instagram.
This is far from the first time Sheeran has done damage to his upper limbs; while in Nashville in 2013 he sliced up his hand while "drumming with beer bottles," as he told the BBC at the time. He tweeted images of his bandaged hand from a nearby hospital, where he got stitches.
This story will be updated as information comes in.
