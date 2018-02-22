Ed Sheeran explains the ring that sparked wedding rumors

share tweet pin email

When Ed Sheeran was spotted with a silver band on his left hand, some fans speculated that it was a wedding ring.

But during a red carpet interview at the 2018 Brit Awards Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer shot down rumors that he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn were already secretly married.

“No,” he told ITV's "Lorraine" with a smile. “I’m not married.”

Sheeran added that the ring is actually an engagement ring, and one that symbolizes his love for Seaborn, 25. “I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings,” he said. “It’s the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven’t told anyone that, either.”

The British crooner first sparked rumors of having secretly tied the knot with Seaborn over the weekend, when he was spotted with the shiny band on his finger while at a concert. He flashed the bling again on the red carpet Wednesday night.

Sheeran announced the couple’s engagement on his social media accounts late last month, revealing that he had popped the question toward the end of December.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” he captioned an adorable Polaroid snapshot of the pair. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The “Shape of You” singer has known Seaborn for some time; they were students together at Thomas Mills High School in Framingham, England, growing up, but rekindled their friendship — and eventual romance — in 2015.