share tweet pin email

In the studio demonstrating ways to up your grilling game this Fourth of July, fourth hour co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones are joined by Loreal Gavin, host of CMT’s “The Downtown Farmer,” Matt Abdoo, executive chef of New York’s Pig Beach and Pig Bleecker, and Megan Day, pitmaster at Burnt Finger BBQ in Kansas City. Jenna even tries out some “meat perfume,” which she says “smells like the Fourth of July.”