Dylan Dreyer reveals her favorite memory from her wedding day

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is reminiscing about her favorite memory of her wedding day to her husband, Brian Fichera, more than 10 years ago.

In a recent story on People, Dreyer recalled dancing late into the night as husband and wife.

“At the end of our wedding, the DJ asked Brian what song to play last. Brian just randomly said ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay,” she said.

Dreyer shared photos of her and Fichera from their 2012 wedding in honor of their 10th anniversary. Dylan Dreyer / Instagram

“We have no connection to the song but it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness.”

Dreyer met Fichera while they both were working the morning shift at the NBC Boston affiliate, WHDH. Fichera is a cameraman. They tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2012.

In the years since, they have welcomed three boys: Calvin, 6; Oliver, 3; and Rusty, who will turn 2 in September.

The couple says they're done having kids.

“Don’t think Brian and I haven’t had that conversation,” Dreyer told TODAY.com earlier this year. “But it’s like, no, we are so done. I know my luck and it would be a fourth boy!”

The two regularly share behind-the-scenes glimpses into their lives with their rowdy brood. From loudly mixing drinks in a shaker to drown out the kids' yelling to laughing at her son's misunderstandings of swear words, Dreyer and Fichera approach parenting with a good sense of humor.

On their 10th anniversary, Dreyer celebrated being "happy for the rest of (her) life" with her husband.

"Thank you for a perfectly easy kind of love where every day is simply better than the day before," she captioned a slideshow of photos. "I don’t know how to say it much more eloquently than that!! I love you and this life we have together!"

Fichera also posted in honor of their 10 years of marriage, writing that he's not "a big anniversary guy" but still celebrated everyday he's spent with his wife.

"The 10 year anniversary of a day where i fell even more in love with Dyl. Same can be said for the next day…and the day after that…and on and on and on….the point is nothing could possibly top right now….until tomorrow comes that is," he wrote at the time. "Yesterday I was with her in Italy in the most beautiful town in the world pinching myself thinking I’ve reached the apex of Aristotle’s idea of Happiness. (Yea that’s right…I flexed Aristotle on all y’all). But today on the couch with a bowl of popcorn sitting next to you in our apartment in New York is hands down the happiest day of my life."