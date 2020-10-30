Dylan and Sheinelle share how they learned their Halloween dance from 'Chicago'

Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones turned 2020 into the Roaring '20s on TODAY Friday, but it took some work to make those dance moves as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly from "Chicago" look effortless.

Their 50 seconds of screen time during TODAY's Broadway-themed Halloween celebration was the product of weeks of preparation to strut their stuff as the chorus girls from Bob Fosse's legendary 1975 production about stardom and scandal.

Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer strutted their stuff as Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart from "Chicago" as part of TODAY's Broadway-themed Halloween bash. TODAY

"We've probably logged 20 hours, 30 hours practicing," Dylan said before their show-stopping performance. "Needless to say, I think we've practiced more than anyone."

"I feel like the last two weeks every day after work we would go downstairs, close the door and just crank it out, and just keep practicing over and over," Sheinelle recalled.

Sheinelle took the reins from the beginning to help pull it off. She had already portrayed two dance icons, Tina Turner and Janet Jackson, during TODAY's last two Halloween celebrations, even getting special cheers from Jackson herself.

"So now my third time, I feel a little bit of pressure," Sheinelle said.

Meanwhile, Dylan's dancing was limited to portraying the herky-jerky disaster of Elaine's dance moves from "Seinfeld" during last year's TODAY Halloween extravaganza.

"This couldn't have been more different than that," Dylan said. "We didn't have a choreographer, so we're watching the scene from the movie on YouTube, learning the moves and then doing them.

Sheinelle brought Velma Kelly to life, and also helped out Dylan with her dance moves.

"Like,'Oh this dance is so easy, it's fine, it's no big deal,' and Sheinelle's like, 'Oh no, there are a lot of nuances. Stop dancing around like a monkey, stop doing this (flapping arms).' We got there."

They also consulted actress Rita Wilson, who earned raves for her portrayal of Roxie Hart in a 2006 production of "Chicago."

Dylan said it took about 20 or 30 hours, but she got Roxie Hart's dance moves down cold.

"You have a dance captain — listen to your dance captain," Wilson said.

"Oh Rita, we don't have a dance captain," Sheinelle said. "We just have me trying to learn it off YouTube."

They appeared to be making great progress before their big moment on Friday.

"I actually walked into a rehearsal yesterday and I have to say, I was so impressed," Jenna Bush Hager said.

Sheinelle was then feeling ready for their star turn on stage.

But how about Dylan? Turns out, not so much. "I almost wanted to throw up," she said.

In the end, they pulled it off without a hitch to kick off the Broadway celebration in style.

"It's kind of surreal," Sheinelle said afterward. "It feels out of body."

"I feel like I don't remember what just happened in the last half hour," Dylan added.

Hard work behind the scenes, nerve-frazzling moments on stage, and exhilaration after it's all over. That's showbiz, kids!