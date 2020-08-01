Dylan Dreyer and her whole family are all smiles in new summer vacation pics

Dylan Dreyer had the best time on her weeklong family trip and she's got the pictures to prove it!

Dylan shared a series of sweet photographs on Instagram of her week away with her husband, Brian Fichera, and sons Calvin, 3, and Ollie, 7 months, plus some extended family members.

"A week away with family in the middle of nowhere makes it really tough to go back to NYC!" Dylan wrote in the caption alongside a series of adorable pics. "I'll sure miss all the outdoor time and those views...and the family too!" The TODAY meteorologist and 3rd hour co-host added the hashtags #summervacation, #calandollie and #cityslickers to the post about her country excursion.

In the first picture, Dylan, her husband and their boys pose in front of a picturesque landscape that includes a stream and rolling hills filled with emerald green, lush trees. In the next photo, we see an extended family snapshot (with baby Ollie looking a little camera shy). Next, we see Dylan and her family enjoying more outdoor fun, including tennis and horseback riding. We also see Dylan's extended family enjoying a rousing family game night and to cap the gallery off, a vibrant, beautiful sunset.

On Sunday, Dreyer will celebrate her 39th birthday so the family getaway. She and her family also got to celebrate Dylan's mom Linda's 70th birthday with a virtual celebration. In lieu of being together, she shared several throwback photos of her mom on Instagram.

"Happy 70th birthday to my wonderful mom who always held me when I was tired, was by my side at the hospital with my babies, she’s the woman I laugh with and go on adventures with," Dreyer wrote. "Our Zoom party wasn’t the best way to celebrate, but during these crazy times it’s the best we could do and I loved celebrating “together”. I love you mom! Cheers to many more adventures together!"

Back in 2018, Dylan shared her genius hack for packing for vacation. In true meteorologist fashion, she likes to make a list for each day along with the day's high and low temperatures, so she can always be prepared! Her husband Brian shared a pic of the list on Instagram, along with a caption that said it left him "speechless."

We bet returning to New York and unpacking won't be as fun as vacation with the family, but looks like Dylan had a great getaway!