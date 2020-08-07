Dylan Dreyer shares fun photo to mark her return to TODAY studio

Welcome back, Dylan!

While Dylan Dreyer officially ended her maternity leave back in May, the coronavirus pandemic has kept her at a distance since then, as she could only rejoin the show via video from home.

But all of that changed Friday morning, when the meteorologist and 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host returned to Studio 1A in person for the first time since last year.

Dylan marked the occasion on Instagram with a celebratory photo taken as she walked into her dressing room once again.

“Weeeeird!!!” she wrote alongside the shot. “Back in Studio 1A this morning!”

The pic showed Dylan at the entrance to the room as she took in the familiar sights of clothes, shoes and a massive mirror. But one thing was missing — a certain familiar face.

“Missing my roommate,” she added to her message, referring to her dressing room pal and 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host, Sheinelle Jones. That’s probably especially true, considering the treat Sheinelle gave Dylan earlier this week.

I absolutely adore @SheinelleJones my work roommate and true friend!! A poem!!! I feel so special!! Love you! https://t.co/e0qUXoDruK — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) August 3, 2020

Before celebrating her return to the studio Friday, Dylan celebrated her birthday, and on Monday, Sheinelle gave the 39-year-old the perfect gift — a poem.

“Oh Dylan, oh Dylan … How much do I appreciate our friendship? Let me count the ways,” the verse began. She then noted that “1 is for our dressing room laughs that I miss. Who knew sharing a tiny closet with clothes and shoes everywhere could bring me such bliss?”

Here’s hoping they’ll be able to share the space together again soon!