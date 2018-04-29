share tweet pin email

Is there an NBC parent rivalry brewing? Maybe so.

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer and her husband, NBC cameraman Brian Fichera are front and center. It started last week when Brian posted an adorable Instagram of baby Calvin admiring his mom on TV:

Her husband captioned the clip with a funny hashtag that reads “dad is just a camera guy.”

That had us wondering, is 18-month-old Calvin more impressed by his mom than his dad? Will he remember how in awe he was of his mom and pursue his own career in broadcast?

After all, the cute kid has already made a few appearances on TODAY. Most recently, he channeled his inner superhero and dressed as Superman to surprise his mom for her birthday. (Let’s just say there were lots of happy tears!)

Or perhaps, the young one is more taken by his father's technical skills.

Not long ago, Brian posted a shot of a makeshift studio in the couple’s living room, with the tot staring up in awe at the all of the gear.

Either way, we know that his fun-loving parents will be proud no matter what!