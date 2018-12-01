Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Dylan Dreyer is sending all her love to her hubby, Brian Fichera, for his birthday.

On Saturday, the TODAY meteorologist took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her husband for turning 32 years young.

“There’s an easiness and a happiness to life that I wouldn’t know if you weren’t in it,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. “Happy Birthday to the man who makes me smile every single day! Your joy is infectious and Calvin has already caught it.”

Dylan shared the sweet note alongside a compilation video capturing Brian's youthful spirit in his silliest moments. One clip shows him forcing himself into a not-exactly-roomy cardboard box (“What is the end goal here?” Dylan jokes in the background), while another has him laughing with son Calvin, who seems to have caught his dad’s playfulness.

In the spirit of merrymaking, Brian also posted an Instagram proving one is never too old for shenanigans. The video post shows him "icing" Dylan with a Smirnoff Ice.

Dylan of course loves to shower her hubby with love on their most special moments. Earlier this year, she penned another loving message in honor of their sixth wedding anniversary.

“All my joy, my laughter, my smiles,” she wrote, “my whole world is because of you and the life you’ve given me.”

Happy birthday, Brian! We have a feeling this year with Dylan and little Calvin will be a good one.