Dylan Dreyer learns piano in quarantine, plays 'Rocketman'

Dylan Dreyer has always wanted to learn how to play the piano, so she decided there's no better time than now to learn a new skill.

"All I’ve ever wanted was to learn how to play the piano. So I bought myself a keyboard, found an app, and started to teach myself," Dylan wrote on Instagram.

The TODAY meteorologist shared a video of herself practicing how to play Elton John's "Rocketman," which she said was "my first real song" she learned how to play on the keyboard.

With practice and plenty of patience, it's fun to see how Dylan continued to improve her musical skills. By the end of the video, the classic song is instantly recognizable.

Dylan received plenty of well-deserved compliments on her video.

"You Rock-et gurl! Congratulations on your achievement!" one person wrote.

"Wow!! Bravo. Very impressive especially considering you’re a working woman with 2 little guys to care for!" someone else added. "Way to go."

It's been a big week for Dylan. On Tuesday, she celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with husband Brian Fichera.

"8 years ago I thought life couldn’t possibly get better than this. A move to NYC and 2 amazing boys later, every day since has been better than the day before," Dylan wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary Bri!! There’s no one else I’d want to live this crazy wonderful life with...I love you!!"

The couple share two sons — Cal, 3, and Ollie, 9 months — who each also recently celebrated their own learning milestones. Cal went back to school, while Ollie is now on the move and crawling.