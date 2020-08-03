It's Dylan Dreyer’s big day... and Ollie's, too!

The TODAY co-host and meteorologist celebrated her 39th birthday Sunday and is receiving plenty of love, including from her husband, Brian Fichera.

He shared a series of photos on Instagram of Dylan with their sons, Calvin and Oliver, as well as a masked selfie of the adorable couple before taking to the caption to wish Dylan a happy birthday.

“Given how long 2020 has felt you’d expect me to be celebrating Dylan’s 150th birthday today....however I am not going to engage on 2020 bashing…” he wrote in the caption. “Through all this intensely unique fear and pain we have felt during this pandemic at the same time we have genuinely smiled every day this year. Dylan heroically ushered in an honest miracle on January 2nd 2020.”

Fichera continued, adding, “So with all due respect to the boogie man that is 2020 I’d like to say every day we smile we win. Masked smiles are smiles none the less and I am profoundly happy to celebrate you today and every day. Happy birthday Dyl!”

Dylan replied to her husband’s adorable post, writing, “You always say the perfect thing. I love you and despite everything I love 2020 with you too!!”

Dylan also shared a personal post to commemorate her 39th birthday, celebrating the 7-month bday of Oliver that just so happens to coincide with mom's big day as well.

"7 months ago, Oliver came into our lives," she said. "Today we’re celebrating birthdays together! Granted 7 months is much more exciting than 39 years but, hey, I got to eat cake and Ollie had steamed zucchini. Thank you everyone for the sweet birthday wishes!! Cheers!"

In the week leading up to her birthday, Dylan had a weeklong country excursion with Brian, their sons, and some extended family for some time away from the city.

"A week away with family in the middle of nowhere makes it really tough to go back to NYC!" she wrote alongside some family pictures from the week. "I'll sure miss all the outdoor time and those views...and the family too!"

While she and the family were out of town, Dylan still took time out of her vacation to video chat with her mom to celebrate her 70th birthday on July 30. She posted photos of special family moments alongside her mom, Linda, using the caption to share her birthday message.

“Happy 70th birthday to my wonderful mom who always held me when I was tired, was by my side at the hospital with my babies, she’s the woman I laugh with and go on adventures with,” she wrote.

Dylan finished the sweet post on a positive note, writing, “Our Zoom party wasn’t the best way to celebrate, but during these crazy times it’s the best we could do and I loved celebrating ‘together’. I love you mom! Cheers to many more adventures together!”