Dylan Dreyer celebrates mom's 70th birthday with fun family photos

Dylan Dreyer is celebrating her mom Linda's 70th birthday!

The TODAY meteorologist and 3rd hour co-host shared a gallery of fun family pics Thursday on Instagram to show special moments she and her mom have shared over the years.

In her post caption, Dylan revealed that she and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons, Calvin, 3, and Oliver, 6 months, toasted Linda during a virtual birthday party.

"Happy 70th birthday to my wonderful mom who always held me when I was tired, was by my side at the hospital with my babies, she’s the woman I laugh with and go on adventures with," wrote Dylan, 38.

Dylan along with her husband Brian and their two sons, Cal and Ollie, in matching blue T-shirts during the virtual birthday party. dylandreyernbc / Instagram

"Our Zoom party wasn’t the best way to celebrate, but during these crazy times it’s the best we could do and I loved celebrating 'together,' she continued, adding, "I love you mom! Cheers to many more adventures together!"

When Dylan uses the word "adventures," she's not exaggerating. Click through her gallery to see snapshots of her and Linda hiking, skydiving, whitewater rafting and more.

Dylan told TODAY viewers back in May 2015 that Linda is always up for "something a little wild." So Dylan took her whitewater rafting in Costa Rica as a special Mother's Day gift.

"I'm about 98% my mother's daughter," Dylan said in segment featuring her and her mom. "The 1% I didn't get was her height, her long legs. The other percent I didn't get was her sense of adventure."

"I love the thrill, I love the adrenaline rush," Linda chimed in.

Dylan also shared that Linda convinced her to get matching turtle tattoos with her — twice!

Fun-loving Linda swung by the show again in May 2018 along with the moms of Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin for a special Mother's Day surprise. The whole gang showed viewers how to whip up a few of their favorite family recipes.

Linda shared her recipe for her popular crab dip, which she serves at every holiday party. And, something tells us Linda's parties are just as fun as she is!

Happy Birthday, Linda!