Ever wish you could relive (or experience) prom night in the 1980s? TODAY anchor Dylan Dreyer and her husband did this weekend for an '80s prom-themed party, the boy did they nail the look.

Dylan and Brian Fichera (NBC Nightly News cameraman) did not hold back, breaking out the hairspray, hairgel and bright clothing for their retro costumes. It was a sight to behold.

Dylan shared the fabulous pre-party pictures, including an adorable family shot with son Calvin, who turned 1 in December. The TODAY anchor sported a black velvet top (padded shoulders, anyone?) paired with a turquoise skirt and amply-teased hair.

Her hubby rocked a white, sequined tuxedo jacket with a blue cummerbund and bowtie. And, of course, a corsage and boutonniere were required!

The fun-loving couple knows how to have a good time, as evidenced by Brian’s Instagram post this morning, which shows the couple and a friend on a rooftop with what appears to be St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the background.

“About last night...." he captioned the shot.

So, how did the look compare to Dylan’s real prom outfit, circa 1998?

Well, she went for a bridal-inspired look, wearing a white sleeveless high-necked gown, with a matching clutch and earrings.

TODAY

Whether you remember your own prom fondly or have stashed away the photos never to be seen again, it’s always fun to play a little bit of dress up — something Dylan and Brian clearly already know.