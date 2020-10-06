Dylan and husband Brian celebrate 8th anniversary with sweet video tributes

So much has changed in the past eight years for Dylan Dreyer!

The TODAY meteorologist took a look back Tuesday at her wedding day and shared a sweet tribute to her husband, Brian Fichera, and all that they've accomplished together in the eight years since they tied the knot.

"8 years ago I thought life couldn’t possibly get better than this. A move to NYC and 2 amazing boys later, every day since has been better than the day before," Dylan wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary Bri!! There’s no one else I’d want to live this crazy wonderful life with...I love you!!"

The co-host of the 3rd hour of TODAY also shared highlights from their wedding video set to Modest Mouse's "Float On."

Fichera also posted a romantic and hilarious tribute video to his wife that seemed to perfectly sum up their personalities.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"8 years of marriage!!! Am I in a morning coat at the royal ascot? Or am I at the opposite end of the class spectrum making vodka sodas at 9am waiting for ham to thaw in a tub?" he wrote.

The video, which was set to The Walkmen's "Heaven," included plenty of moments of the couple sharing laughs with each other.

"Wherever I am you are with me which means i am at the apex of happiness," Fichera wrote. "I love you. Happy anniversary dyl."

The couple are parents to sons Cal, 3, and Ollie, 9 months, who each also recently celebrated their own milestones. Cal went back to school, while Ollie is now on the move and crawling.