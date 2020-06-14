Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union throw medieval party for daughter Zaya's 13th birthday

Zaya Wade celebrated her 13th birthday in style!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union threw their daughter an epic medieval-themed party to honor the occasion with all three dressed to the nines for the bash.

Zaya shared photos on Instagram alongside her parents dressed in costume for her birthday. The 13-year-old donned a green velvet cape with a black corset detail, gold and black printed pants, lilac braids, all finished with a tiara. Wade sported a black leather kilt while Union wore a flowing floral dress, accessorized with an embellished headband to stay on theme.

“When the theme is modern medieval kingdom #13,” Zaya captioned the photo on Instagram.

Union shared the same photos on Twitter, retweeting a fan who shouted out Wade and Union for Zaya’s birthday theme and celebration.

“Best day!!” Union replied. “So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday 🖤 She was surrounded by love and had the best time!”

Wade and Union both posted their respective birthday messages for Zaya on Instagram, sharing their love and support for the big day.

The former “Bring It On” star penned a heartwarming post, sharing a photo posing alongside her stepdaughter.

“Happy Birthday baby!!!” Union wrote. “I can't believe you are 13!! @zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight. When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated. ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Zaya came out as transgender earlier this year with complete support from Wade, Union and her brother, Zaire.

The former NBA star opened up about his daughter coming out on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on February 11, sharing how it transformed him as a parent.

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud allies as well,” Wade told DeGeneres. “We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously. So when a child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, the best feedback we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”