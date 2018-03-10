Pop Culture

'DWTS' pro Witney Carson mourns her father-in-law: 'We know he's in a better place'

"Dancing With the Stars" Pro Witney Carson stepped off the dance floor this past December to focus on her family. After spending the winter with her sick father-in-law, Carson shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram Friday that he passed away.

After two long years of battling, & fighting tremendously... our sweet Kevin passed away last night. Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go. We're so grateful for the time we've had with him on this earth, & we know he's in a better place. It's hard not to think, why does my husband have to live without his dad? Why do my kids not ever get to know their Poppy? & then I remember the Plan of Salvation, to know we will see him again... and that gives me peace. I know Kevin is getting our kids ready to come down to meet us- he's probably spinning them around on the floor right now, over and over again until they cry of laughter! We know you'll be there when we can't see you or hold you- lift us up when we have moments of trouble and heartache. Our guardian angel. We love you Kev. Until we meet again â¤ï¸

“After two long years of battling, & fighting tremendously ... our sweet Kevin passed away last night,” the dancer wrote in her post, alongside a photo of her husband, Carson McAllister, and her father-in-law, Kevin.

McAllister was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016. In December, the family was shocked to learn that the cancer had spread through his entire abdomen.

With her husband's support, the 'DWTS' star revealed the family’s health struggle publicly last year, announcing that she would not participate in the show's winter tour.

My sweet father-in-law has been dealing with pancreatic cancer for the last year and a half. A few days ago he was having stomach issues & was unable to keep anything down. His doctors decided to do an exploratory surgery to find the problem, which we thought was just a minor issue. Unfortunately, we were completely wrong. The cancer has spread throughout his entire abdomen. We are so blindsided and still in shock... The doctors have explained there is nothing that they can do and have told us that we only have a few weeks with him before the cancer takes his life. After much heartache and discussion, Kevin has decided to fight it and try another aggressive chemotherapy treatment. My heart hurts to tell you all that I will not be able to do the DWTS tour this winter. This is an extraordinarily difficult time for us, I hope all of you can understand that my place is here with my family. Right now, my focus needs to be on my family & especially on my husband. I want to wish my partner, Frankie, and the whole tour an amazing run. I love my fans & I feel so devastated that I can't be there, but know that my heart is there with you â¤ï¸

“This is an extraordinarily difficult time for us, I hope all of you can understand that my place is here with my family,” she wrote in December. “Right now, my focus needs to be on my family & especially on my husband.”

Carson, 24, and her husband have known each other since middle school and got married two years ago.

“It's hard not to think, why does my husband have to live without his dad? Why do my kids not ever get to know their Poppy?” she grieved in her post Friday.

Despite her heartache, the Utah native credits her faith for carrying her through the trauma.

“Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go,” Carson wrote. “We're so grateful for the time we've had with him on this earth, & we know he's in a better place.”

