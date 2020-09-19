Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson explains why he tore down his front gate

It was not your typical Friday for Dwayne Johnson.

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” actor was not at his “finest hour” on Friday after a power outage left him unable to open the front gate to his home. Naturally, “The Rock” did what he had to do: tear down the gate entirely.

Johnson took to Instagram to share the aftermath of his intentional destruction, sharing a photo of the black metal gate laying on the ground after being ripped from a brick wall.

“Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work,” he captioned the photo. “We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t.”

The 48-year-old said he tried to get a technician on site, but couldn’t wait the estimated 45 minutes for the professional to arrive, so he took matters into his own hands — literally!

“By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day,” he continued. “So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

Johnson said that when his security team met with the gate technician and welders an hour later, they were “in disbelief and equally scared.”

The former professional wrestler shared a video of the aftermath eight hours after his initial post that was taken by his security team when they arrived on the scene. The recording shows only a remnant of the gate's hinges that was previously fully attached to the brick wall. He also shared a second video of the technicians and welders carrying the gate away from the brick wall and onto the grass for safekeeping.

“Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work,” he wrote. “As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work.”

Johnson joked that next time, he’d just “hop the gates and call an Uber.”

“Actually, no I won’t,” he then added. “There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. #ripgates”

Johnson recently revealed he and his family all tested positive for the coronavirus but he has returned to work on the upcoming superhero movie, "Black Adam."