Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares moving eulogy to his late father

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been mourning the passing of his beloved father, professional wrestler Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson since he died suddenly last month.

Now, Johnson is sharing the emotional eulogy he gave at his dad's funeral with followers on Instagram.

"Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life," The Rock began in his post that accompanied a 10-minute long video which showed clips of his father's wrestling career and personal family moments. "You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come," he said, drawing comparisons to Martin Luther King Jr.

"You loved us with the capacity of which you could — given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands."

Dwayne Johnson described his father as a "trailblazer" in a moving eulogy at his funeral. Eric Charbonneau / Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

In the touching tribute, the "Jumanji" star describes the moment he got a call from his wife, Lauren Hashian, just as he was on his way to work, saying that something was not right with his dad. Johnson goes on to describe the intense feelings that came upon learning that his dad had passed and how he thought "the show must go on."

"But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman."

Johnson, 47, also posted a tribute to his dad, who died from a massive heart attack on Jan. 15 at age 75.

"I love you," Dwayne Johnson wrote three weeks ago. "You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar."

The WWE Hall of Famer's funeral was attended by fellow wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. Perhaps the most moving part of the video was when The Rock asked the audience to give him a second so that he could collect himself. Seeing this incredibly strong man tear up was an incredible testament to The Rock's love for his dad.

"Til we meet again," Johnson said at the end of his moving speech, signing off simply as, "Your son."