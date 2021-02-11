IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his mom bust out ukulele to serenade Jimmy Fallon

The Johnsons are a talented family!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his mom serenade Jimmy Fallon in an episode that aired on Feb. 10, 2021.
By Samantha Kubota

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson definitely gets some of his showmanship from his mom!

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday, Johnson called his mom over and had her bring the ukulele.

"I did not know you played the ukulele!" Fallon exclaimed.

The two then decided to perform for Fallon.

At the end of their first song, Johnson's mom exclaimed, "We have one more!" to her son's surprise.

"No, we don't have one more?! What do you mean we have one more?!"

The two sang about their love for Fallon, as Fallon completely lost it laughing on the other end of the line.

"Mom just crushed by the way," Fallon laughed. "You just stole the interview, by the way. You're a superstar!"

Ata Johnson told Fallon not once but twice to say hi to his wife, Nancy Juvonen, for her — in true motherly fashion — before her famous son jokingly kicked her out of the room.

"Leave mom!" the younger Johnson quipped.

Johnson and his mom explained that every time they go to Hawaii, they go to Ata's parents' graves to sing in their memory. On Jan. 31, Johnson actually shared a video of the two of them doing just that, writing that they try to get through it without "getting too emo."

"We really miss them and my heart is so full of gratitude to be able to have this moment with my mom and my grandparents because life is busy and life moves fast - and these moments don’t come often enough," he said. "When we were leaving my mom said to me, 'I wish they knew how happy I am....' I think they know, ma."

