Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and family all test positive for coronavirus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Wednesday his entire family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video posted on Wednesday night, Johnson said they had been exposed to COVID-19 when close family friends visited their home.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family and for me personally,” he said. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past…I’ve gotten my a-- kicked a little bit in the past…but testing positive for COVID-19 was much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been a few times.”

Johnson, 48, said he, his wife Lauren Hashian, and their two young girls, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, all tested positive for the virus, though his young daughters had fewer symptoms than their parents.

“Our babies, Jazzy and Tia, it was they had a little sore throat the first couple of days but other than that they bounced back,” he explained. “Lauren and I...it was a little bit different...We had a rough go, but we got through it.”

He didn't mention his older daughter, Simone, 19, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

He added the experience had been a “real kick in the gut” but they’re “on the other side” of the virus.

“We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” he said. "We've gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

Johnson said he and his wife had been able to fight the virus in part because of their strong immune systems.

“One of the things we can all do is just everything we can to boost our immune system —antioxidants, taking our vitamins, staying hydrated,” he said, adding he’d spoken with several top doctors about COVID-19. “It goes back to one of the philosophies I have: my own two hands. We’re going to control the controllables.”

Johnson also encouraged people to wear their masks and to be judicious about socializing with family and friends.

“It’s the right thing to do when it comes to protecting other people, again your fellow human beings as well,” he said. “I am not a politician, I am a man though who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them but also I care about all you guys.”

“Stay healthy my friends.”