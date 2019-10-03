Just when you think Dwayne Johnson can’t get any cooler, he goes and does something like this.

The superstar, who left his honeymoon early to be the first guest on Kelly Clarkson's talk show, bought his mom a house and attended an impromptu tea party with his daughter, proved once again how good a guy he is when he sent a personalized video to Marie Grover, a fan celebrating her 100th birthday.

In the clip, Johnson sings “Happy Birthday” while Grover watches and laughs in delight. The clip was posted on Twitter Wednesday by Jamie Klingler, who is a friend of Grover's granddaughter.

Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

“Happy birthday, Marie. I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored, by the way, that you’re a fan and I know, I believe you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia,” he said after finishing his song.

“I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life. I, and I’m sure everyone around you right now, I’m very happy you were born," he said.

He added, "Now you can eat cake, you can get drunk, you can have the best time. Party hard."

“Love you right back, you Rock, you!” she replied, drawing laughs from people sitting near her.

Johnson may land big parts in Hollywood, but he was thrilled to have scored a key role in Grover celebrating turning triple digits.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

"Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover!" he wrote in response to the tweet showing the video. "I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame)."

So, how exactly did this happen? The power of social media played a big part when Klingler reached out to the "Skyscraper" star on Twitter.

Oh my god-my punt to get @TheRock to wish my best friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work.A friend of a friend is in touch.She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) September 22, 2019

"Oh my god-my punt to get @TheRock to wish my best friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work," she wrote. "A friend of a friend is in touch. She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is."

The actor saw the message and replied, saying he was game to lend a hand.

"What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?" he wrote.

If you would record a little video saying happy 100th birthday video for Marie Grover she would be so surprised and laugh so much! She used to have a sweatshirt of you and adores you. Would be so fun. — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) September 22, 2019

"If you would record a little video saying happy 100th birthday video for Marie Grover she would be so surprised and laugh so much! She used to have a sweatshirt of you and adores you. Would be so fun," she asked.

Message received. Now, what can Johnson do to help her celebrate turning 101?