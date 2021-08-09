Dwayne Johnson weighs in on celeb bathing debate, says he showers 3 times a day

Dwayne Johnson has some pretty strong opinions about bathing, and he's not afraid to share them.

The actor, 49, just joined a growing number of celebrities who are opening up about how often they bathe, and it looks like he has a different point of view on the matter than many of his fellow actors.

After several stars revealed they're pretty lax about their showering routines, Twitter user @SarahInMI said she and her co-workers were wondering what side of the debate Johnson was on.

Our work Slack has spent much time discussing celebrities who don’t wash themselves, but we’ve all decided that @TheRock can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones and we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise. (Also, this is our fave gif.) pic.twitter.com/IahFq4To5S — Sarah (@SarahInMI) August 7, 2021

"Our work Slack has spent much time discussing celebrities who don’t wash themselves, but we’ve all decided that @TheRock can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones and we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise," she wrote last week.

Little did the Twitter user know that Johnson would actually reply and reassure her that he does indeed bathe.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

"Nope, I’m the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower," the "Jungle Cruise" star wrote.

The Twitter user was pretty pleased to see the actor's response and posted to her Twitter page again, writing, "That’s what we like to hear."

Johnson is the latest celeb to give a glimpse into his personal hygiene habits after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis kicked off the conversation last month during an appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns. Ever,” Kunis said during the interview.

“Here’s the thing,” Kutcher said, “if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, also seem to share their opinions on bathing and recently told the hosts of "The View" that they've become more lax with their kids' hygiene habits over the years.

"We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine," Shepard said. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

The parents added that "sometimes five, six days" pass before bathing their kids again and said they wait for them to smell before sending them to the shower.

"Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," Bell said.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, actor Jake Gyllenhaal also revealed his bathing habits have become more relaxed over time.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,"Gyllenhaal told the magazine.

"I do believe ... that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves," he added.