Dwayne Johnson sings 'Moana' song to help daughter with hand-washing

Dwayne Johnson made a big splash on the big screen as the voice of shape-shifting demigod Maui in Disney’s 2016 animated feature “Moana,” and now he’s channeling that beloved character again for one small fan — his soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, Tiana.

On Thursday, the star shared a home video in which he showed his little girl how to wash her hands to the tune of one of the film’s hit songs.

“You can say the ABCs,” he says as he sits Tiana on the bathroom counter. “But instead, we sing daddy’s rap portion of ‘You’re Welcome,’ from ‘Moana.’”

And then he did just that!

As the wrestler-turned-actor belted out his rap, he helped his daughter lather up.

“Honestly, kid, I can go on and on,” he sang. “I can explain every natural phenomenon / The tide, the grass, the ground, oh / That was Maui just messing around / I killed an eel / I buried its guts / Sprouted a tree, now you got coconuts / What's the lesson? / What is the take-away? / Don't mess with Maui when he's on the break-away.”

He just kept going until he got to a lyric he tweaked for the occasion: “The coronavirus has got to go!”

“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,” the 47-year-old father of three wrote in the caption that accompanied the sweet clip.

And that tip for fellow parents wasn't his only message to the rest of us, as he added, “Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”