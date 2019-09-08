Dwayne Johnson shared the most stunning picture from his intimate Hawaiian wedding on Instagram and fans and celebrity friends are all feeling the love! Johnson, known professionally as "The Rock," wed Lauren Hashian on August 18 in a simple and beautiful ceremony that included their two young daughters.

The two have been happily sharing photos from their special day ever since, and this picture of the two of them truly captures the love between them.

"Our cups (and tequila glasses) runneth over with gratitude," Johnson captioned the photo, tagging his bride. "@laurenhashianofficial and I are deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this wedding the most beautiful and spiritually enriching day ever. No press, no paparazzi, no noise, nothing lavish or opulent - just us and our family - who all brought with them endless love support, respect, joy and vibrant mana."

In the photo, Johnson 47, and Hashian, 35, who share daughters Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1, are both dressed in white for the occasion and share a kiss while holding hands, their fingers intertwined.

The Rock went on to acknowledge the love they've been feeling from friends, family and fans since the big day.

"And a huge mahalo to all of you out there for all your lovely comments, posts, well wishes and positive vibes - it was really cool to see. So cheers in spirit of Mālama Honua - to love and protect all things we cherish - our lands, oceans, cultures and each other."

Johnson and Hashian have been a couple since 2007. This is the second marriage for Johnson, who also has a daughter, Simone, 18, from his previous marriage.

Lauren, a singer/songwriter/music producer whose dad, the late Sib Hashian, was the drummer for the band Boston, has also been sharing lots of pics from the wedding, including this adorable one of her husband with their daughter Jasmine.

He also thanked his daughter in another post for "asking me nonstop during the blessing when we were eating the wedding cake." Too cute.

Congrats to the happy couple and their beautiful family!