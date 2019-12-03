Dwayne Johnson reveals he had 'some hesitancy' about getting married a 2nd time

Dwayne Johnson is happily married to Lauren Hashian, although he wasn’t totally sold on taking another stroll down the aisle.

The former wrestling star, who divorced first wife Dany Garcia in 2008, says he was concerned about taking the plunge a second time.

“My divorce did a number on me,” Johnson told WSJ Magazine. “I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.'”

Sparks flew when Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 35, who married this past August, initially met in 2007 when she was working as an event planner for a party for a movie he was shooting at the time.

Johnson and Hashian tied the knot this past August after more than a decade together. WireImage

“Within 30 seconds, I thought, ‘Wow, this girl’s stunning,' the "Jumanji: The Next Level" star said. "At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and (Hashian) was just coming off a big breakup, too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.”

The couple has two daughters, Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1.

Johnson may have finally said "I do" to Hashian, but the honeymoon literally didn't last long. He infamously cut the vacation short to replace frequent co-star and good friend Kevin Hart as the first guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after Hart was injured in a car accident.

Was it a sign that their marriage was meant to be? Maybe, especially since Johnson tweeted that "Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly."