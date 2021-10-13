Dwayne Johnson recalls meeting he had with Vin Diesel amid public feud

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his rocky relationship with his "The Fast and the Furious" co-star Vin Diesel.

In a recent Vanity Fair cover story, Johnson, 49, revealed that he once met with Diesel, 54, in an attempt to hash out some of their longstanding differences.

“Well, there was a meeting,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

This meeting came after Johnson shared a blistering critique of some of his male “The Fast and the Furious” co-stars in a no-holds-barred Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em,” Johnson’s 2016 Instagram post read in part, according to Vanity Fair. “My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s-- to do anything about it anyway. Candy a----. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

While Johnson did not call out Diesel by name in the post, many people speculated that he was at least partly referring to the “Chronicles of Riddick” actor.

The action stars have never opened up about the specifics of their disagreement, but their conflict apparently ran deep enough that Johnson only agreed to appear in the 2017 movie “The Fate of the Furious” if he did not have to share any scenes with Diesel.

“I wanted to forgo drama,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.”

He also revealed that crew members thanked him for his candid 2016 post.

"Interestingly enough … (it was) as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note,” he said.

At the same time, he expressed regret for the post, which he acknowledged “caused a firestorm.”

“It wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of b---- away from the public. They don’t need to know that.”

He added that he and Diesel are “philosophically two different people, and we approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways.”

Diesel has also spoken out indirectly about Johnson, telling USA Today in 2017 that speculation about their feud was “blown out of proportion.”

"I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne,” said Diesel, who served as a producer of “Fate of the Furious.” “I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it … Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me."

Johnson responded to this comment in his recent Vanity Fair interview, saying, “I have one big brother and it’s my half brother. And that’s it.”