The Rock put a ring on it!

Dwayne Johnson revealed that he recently married his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

The actor and pro wrestler, 47, shared two sweet photos from their beautiful Hawaiian wedding.

"We do," he wrote in the caption, along with the date of their wedding, August 18, and the Hawaiian word for “blessed” (click or swipe through to see both pics).

Hashian, 34, looked stunning in a mermaid-style gown with floral detailing and a long veil. She wore her hair down in loose, romantic waves.

Johnson and Hashian have been together for more than a decade, and they share two young children. FilmMagic

Johnson coordinated in an all-white ensemble and accessorized with two leis.

The couple has been together since 2007 and they have two children together: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his previous marriage to movie producer Dany Garcia.

Hashian, a singer-songwriter and music producer, hasn’t shared any photos from the ceremony yet, but she recently posted a sweet Instagram message about her love for Johnson as a partner and dad.

“I already love you but to see you as a father made me fall in love you even more,” she wrote in a recent post. “Playing and laughing constantly every time you’re together. Leading with your wisdom, guidance, patience, and compassion as they grow up. Always asking yourself how can I be the best father to each of my girls. Doing things to help me be the best mom I can … Thank you for being the best Dad & partner."