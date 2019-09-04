When you need him, Dwayne Johnson is your rock.

And Kelly Clarkson sure did need him when she was taping the premiere episode of her new syndicated talk show.

When Dwayne @TheRock Johnson leaves his honeymoon early to be the first guest ‼️ #KellyClarksonShow pic.twitter.com/L23UcVrn5p — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 4, 2019

Her first guest was scheduled to be Kevin Hart, but the comedian was involved in a single-car crash over the weekend. So Johnson, who has starred opposite Hart in movies like "Central Intelligence" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," stepped up to the plate.

But he had to leave his honeymoon in Hawaii to do it.

"This is real," Clarkson said in a clip tweeted out on Wednesday. "His wife probably hates me." (On the contrary: Johnson tweeted that wife Lauren Hashian "approved cos she LOVES Kelly.")

Johnson strode out onstage with a flower in his hand and got a very excited greeting from the audience.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" debuts Monday, Sept. 9.

Hart was injured Sunday in Calabasas, California, when he and the driver of a vehicle he was in sustained "major back injuries," according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Fortunately, he's "going to be just fine," Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart shared a red carpet appearance at the U.K. premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in London in 2017. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Johnson married Hashian in mid-August in Hawaii. They have been together since 2007 and have two children: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his previous marriage to movie producer Dany Garcia.

We just hope that after his appearance, Johnson hopped on a return flight back to paradise!