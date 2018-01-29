share tweet pin email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added piano playing to his already impressive list of talents on Sunday afternoon.

The wrestler-turned-actor, 45, channeled his inner Tom Hanks from the 1988 film classic “Big” by playing the piano with his feet.

According to Johnson’s Instagram caption, he fulfilled his childhood dream of playing his favorite ragtime song, “The Entertainer” by Marvin Hamlisch, on the piano. “I truly sucked at piano," he wrote. "Until I started using my feet.”

And the 6-foot-5-inch star's smooth moves are impressive indeed!

20th century Fox via AP Tom Hanks played the foot piano in an iconic scene from the 1988 film "Big."

It's been roughly 30 years since the initial release of “Big,” in which Tom Hanks, whose character grows from boy to adult overnight, first danced on the iconic FAO Schwarz floor piano. In this perfectly rehearsed scene, Hanks and Robert Loggia perform in sync to “Heart and Soul” and “Chopsticks” — which Hanks re-created with Sandra Bullock in 2013.

Fresh off the “Jumanji” reboot, Johnson is giving hope to fans everywhere that his Instagram post counts as an audition for “Big 2.” Guess we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed!