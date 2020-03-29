Miranda Lambert breaks silence on life in quarantine: 'My anxiety is through the roof'

Miranda Lambert won't be performing over the next several months. Instead, the country singer is staying at home — and she's made her "peace" with that.

In a recent Instagram post, the 36-year-old revealed that she's been struggling with what to tell fans about her life during the coronavirus outbreak. With canceled shows and missing the birth of her best friend's first baby, things look a little different from what Lambert was expecting.

"I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be," the Grammy winner wrote. "Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."

So what's Lambert doing instead?

"I’ve started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I’ve wanted to run from because organization is not my fav," she shared. "I've been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family."

She added that she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, "have been cooking, cleaning, working out ... spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly. Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers."

For the first time in a year, Lambert has also written a few songs, one of which is in collaboration with fellow country artist Ronnie Dunn, she said.

"Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out," Lambert continued. "We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam."

She also mentioned that her "soul sister" April Dobervich had her first child, a boy named Finn, and Lambert was bummed to "only get to see him through a screen for now."

She added: "I wish I was there in person. Soon enough good Lord willin."

But Lambert is hanging in there, thanks in part to a care package from her parents, which included a bottle of wine from her own label, Red 55 Winery.

"In happy news, this box arrived today and I felt my heart jump. Some wine from @red55winery, freshly canned salsa, apple butter, Paw Paws bbq sauce, and a note on napkin," she wrote. "I do feel safe now knowing that even though (my parents) are over 600 miles away I’m connected ... Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home."

The "Over You" singer shared a photo of her new provisions, alongside several others from around her farm just south of Nashville, Tennessee. In them, she and McLoughlin, 28, can be seen playing with their chicks and dogs. The post also included a close-up of one of her horses.

It's no surprise that spending time with her husband, whom she married in February 2019, is helping Lambert get through these challenging times. Back in October, she told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist that McLoughlin is the love of her life and that she adores him for his easygoing personality.

Lambert's new album, "Wildcard," was released this past November, and up until recently, the singer was on her 27-date "Wildcard Tour," which has apparently come to a halt. Across the globe, mass gatherings have been canceled to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Although fans won't get to see Lambert perform live anytime soon, they can still enjoy her latest music video for "Bluebird," which came out March 20.

"Bluebird" is the second single released from Lambert's new album, "Wildcard."