“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson revealed last week that he had a long-lost daughter from an affair he had back in the 1970s. Now, the newest member of the family is talking.

The daughter, who only went by her first name, Phyllis, appeared on last Sunday’s episode of Phil’s “Unashamed” podcast, explaining how she learned that her father is the reality show star.

Phyllis, 45, said about two or three years ago, her oldest son’s fiancée bought him an at-home DNA kit and discovered the results produced some conflicting information from what they believed, leading Phyllis to call her brother and sister for answers.

“Either our dad’s not your dad or everything we’ve been told isn’t true,” Phyllis recalled her brother saying.

“I wasn’t shocked,” she said, while noting she had always felt something wasn’t quite right. “I’m thinking this might kind of a moment where I learn that what I’ve suspected all along might be true.”

Phyllis took her own DNA test, which revealed her brother and sister were actually half siblings.

"A little digging, internet searches, looking through the site, and put together a family tree, so to speak. My husband helped me with it. We filled in a lot of blanks," she said.

She then said she had a sense of who her dad is.

“And I’m like, ‘I think I know who this might be,’” she said.

Phyllis, who says she had never watched “Duck Dynasty,” thought about how to approach Phil, 74, with her news and elected to visit him with a letter at the Robertson family church on a day when he was preaching, calling it “a safe landing place.”

Phil Robertson, seen here in 2014, welcomed his long-lost daughter with open arms. Sarah Crabill / Getty Images

"I thought, how cool is it that the first time I'm seeing my dad, he's preaching the gospel because your message was the core gospel?" Phyllis said. "I mean, that to me was like, that's a cool dad."

Phil said Phyllis’ presence in his life has changed how he views his past.

"Until she showed up, I had nothing good to say about what happened before I repented," he said. "I had nothing good. I just walled it off."

Phyllis also said there wasn’t any awkwardness about the new relationship.

"It was just like puzzle pieces clicking into place," she said. "It was like I've always known you, in a way."

Phil echoed the sentiment.

"Phyllis, all I can tell you is, I'm glad you found me. I'm glad I found you," he said. "All I have to say is, welcome aboard."