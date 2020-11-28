Congratulations are in order for Bella Robertson! The 18-year-old former “Duck Dynasty” star got engaged to her boyfriend, Jacob Mayo, after six months of dating.

Robertson announced the news on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo with her fiancé, writing, “I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!”

“i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever,” she continued.

Mayo shared a series of photos on his Instagram, showcasing the moments leading up to the engagement, a shot of the actual proposal and a few adorable after shots to celebrate the moment.

“Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out,” he wrote in the caption. “She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos”

Robertson’s mom, Korie, took to Instagram to share her excitement for her daughter. The 47-year-old posted a carousel of family photos on her Instagram along with a note of congratulations to her daughter.

“Our fam is growing again,” she wrote. “@bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl…all the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam.”

She continued, adding, “It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you.”

“Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world,” she concluded her congratulatory caption. “Also, 2021 is going to be so much fun.”

The celebration became a family affair with Robertson's older sister, Sadie, 23, chiming in with a celebratory post of her own. The reality star shared the same family photo as her mom, writing, "HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!?"

"But as wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob," she continued. "We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it. bella, you have always had the best heart and you’re going to be the most incredible wife."

Robertson's engagement to Mayo isn't the only exciting news for the family this year. Her older sister announced in October that she and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child after tying the knot in 2019.

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in," Robertson wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her alongside Huff holding her sonograms. "Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

The family is truly growing in more ways than one!