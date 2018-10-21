Pregnant Duchess of Sussex scales back her schedule on global tour

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's been an exciting (and busy) week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The pair kicked off their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with the happy announcement that a royal baby is on the way.

So it's no surprise that the start of the 16-day tour has left the expecting mom a bit tired. In a Saturday statement from the royal family's press secretary, it was announced that the duchess (the former Meghan Markle) will scale back her engagements on the trip.

"After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour," a statement from Kensington Palace reads.

Prince Harry said the duchess was “resting back at home" adding, "being pregnant takes its toll,” according to reports.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the Invictus Games in Sydney. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

After the couple kicked off the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 sports competition, Prince Harry handed out the medals while the Duchess of Sussex took a break. Later, the pair joined forces again to attend a reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The world will certainly be watching the rest of the stops on their tour and we'll all have our eyes on the couple's adorably coordinated outfits, and of course Duchess Meghan's growing baby bump!

Here's wishing safe travels to the royal couple!