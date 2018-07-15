Duchess Kate and Prince William enjoy a fun date at Wimbledon

share tweet pin email

When the kids are away, the adults will play!

Prince William and Duchess Catherine enjoyed a fun daytime date at the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Karwai Tang / WireImage Prince William and Duchess Kate wave to onlookers as they made their way to the royal box to watch the match.

The royal couple left their kids, Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 2 months, at home and were spotted laughing and smiling together in the royal box as they watched Novak Djokovic win the title against Kevin Anderson.

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images The two exchanged sweet smiles while they sat next to each other in the stands.

The former Kate Middleton wore a bright and cheery yellow dress while William donned a blue blazer and navy slacks.

Prime Minister Theresa May sat next to them in the stands, and the three chatted and clapped together for the players.

Karwai Tang / WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheered on the players with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Other famous faces attending the match included Hugh Grant, Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Duchess Kate was spotted at the tournament yesterday as well, hanging out with her new sister in law, the former Meghan Markle. In their first solo outing together, the two cheered on the Duchess of Sussex’s friend Serena Williams in the Women’s Singles Final.

Williams ultimately lost the title to Angelique Kerber, but dedicated the game to “all the moms out there” — which the former Kate Middleton, the mother of three, could appreciate.

This isn’t the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a date out of Wimbledon. The two have been attending together for years. In fact, they not only love going to tennis matches but other sporting events as well — everything from field hockey to the Olympic Games.

No matter who they're rooting for though, they always make a cute team.