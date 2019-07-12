Beth Chapman’s death has left her husband a shell of himself.

Duane "Dog" Chapman says he has shed a lot of weight since she passed away from throat cancer at the age of 51 on June 26.

He told “Entertainment Tonight” that he has lost "17 pounds in two weeks."

Duane "Dog" Chapman and wife Beth in 2013. WireImage

"I can't eat. Two bites, I'm full. I got to force feed myself like I force fed her," he said.

“I'm having a hard time ordering food,” he said about going out. “I've lost 17 pounds. Chewing ice helps, and I've lost 17 pounds in about two weeks."

Chapman, 66, also revealed that he has been suffering sleepless nights.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

"And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that (it) ain't her. I'm still there," he said.

And while Chapman continues to go through the grieving process, he says he has found solace with other people who understand just how he’s feeling.

Duane "Dog" Chapman has been very open about how he's mourning Beth's death. Getty Images for ACM

"I went through experiences to help others — I really mean this," he said. "The other day I met (a guy). He goes, 'Dog, you know I love you. I'm sorry, I lost my wife six months ago,' and I hugged him and I felt a connection like, boom, instantly brotherhood, right.

"So when you go through something and somebody else (goes through the same thing), there's something there. That's why I'm going through it, but I use that thing that's bad to help me help others."

Chapman has been vocal about his wife's passing, even telling "Entertainment Tonight" about her last words.

"The last few moments she said, 'Come in here right now, in the bathroom,'" he recalled. "I went in and she said, 'Look at me.' And I said, 'Yeah, you're freaking beautiful, baby.' (And she said,) 'Look at me, Duane Chapman.' And I did, I always saw Beth, and she said, 'Please, let me go.'"