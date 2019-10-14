Kenny Dixon, the drummer for country singer Kane Brown, died at 27 in a car accident on Saturday night, just a month before his wedding.

Brown paid tribute to Dixon with a heartfelt Instagram message on Sunday.

"Love you so much dude!!!'' he wrote. "You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when nobody else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that redneck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!"

It's unclear where the fatal crash occurred. Brown's band confirmed his death in a statement to Atlanta station WSB-TV.

"It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,'' the statement read. "Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we've ever known."

The Georgia native was set to wed fiancée Sarah Hedrick on Nov. 30 in Dalton, according to the couple's wedding website.

The two had been dating since 2015 and have a 3-year-old son, Levi James.

Hedrick posted a photo of the couple together from their gender reveal ceremony for Levi in an Instagram post mourning his loss.

"I’m at a loss of words,'' she wrote. "I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers."