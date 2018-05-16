share tweet pin email

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott had a hunch emotions would fly when he and his bride-to-be, Linda Phan, first saw each other in their wedding attire, so the pair decided to sneak away for a private moment just before saying "I do."

"We wanted a nice intimate moment, no cameras, no one else, just us," Scott, 40, revealed in this week's People magazine. "Plus, I knew the moment I saw her I would start crying. So I thought maybe it would help me not babble too much on the altar.”

Sure enough, the HGTV star, who wed longtime girlfriend Phan, 33, in a lavish Italian ceremony last weekend, teared up as he watched her walk down the aisle.

"As soon as we saw each other, we lost it," he said. "There were definitely a lot of ugly tears out of me, but Linda was beautiful. Crying or not, she was stunning."

The couple, who met at a 2010 Toronto Fashion Week event, got engaged in December of 2016, exchanged vows in front of more than 300 guests in an outdoor ceremony at the Piazza del Borgo in Puglia.

Scott donned a kilt for the long-awaited ceremony and his brothers, Jonathan (his "Property Brothers" co-star) and JD, served as his best men.

Getty Images stock/TODAY The couple's "whimsical" wedding ceremony was the culmination of a week-long celebration with friends and family members in Puglia, Italy.

For their first dance as husband and wife, the fun-loving pair surprised guests with an elaborate choreographed number by Scott's former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Emma Slater and her hubby, Sasha Farber.

Now, the happy newlyweds are honeymooning in Ecuador — and making plans to start a family.

"We’re excited to have kids,” Scott revealed. “I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives."