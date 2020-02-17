Drew Carey posts tribute to ex-fiancée Amie Harwick after she was found dead

Sign up for our newsletter

Drew Carey has posted a heartfelt tribute to his ex-fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick following news that she was killed over the weekend.

The "Price Is Right" host on Monday posted a video of himself with Harwick.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he wrote.

TODAY has confirmed "The Price Is Right" has canceled tapings for this week.

Officers were called to Harwick's Hollywood Hills home early Saturday morning. Los Angeles police said they found evidence of a struggle in the upstairs of the home and a forced entry into the residence.

When LAPD arrived at the scene, they said they found Harwick beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick in December 2017

Authorities arrested Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 41, on a murder charge. Harwick had previously filed a restraining order against him, though it had expired, police said. She saw Pursehouse two weeks ago, LAPD confirmed in a release.

Harwick got engaged to Carey in 2018 but the two later split.

Harwick was a therapist who helped empower women in their relationships. She also wrote a self-help book published in 2014, “The New Sex Bible for Women.”