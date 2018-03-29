Drew Barrymore weighs in on possibility of an 'E.T.' sequel

share tweet pin email

“E.T.” fans have longed for a sequel to the 1982 classic — but it won’t be coming back to the big screen anytime soon, according to Drew Barrymore.

The “Santa Clarita Diet” actress, who currently stars as a zombie mom on the Netflix horror-comedy series, was asked by a fan on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday whether there would be a follow-up to “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” that would focus on Elliot and Gertie’s kids meeting an E.T. family.

Universal Pictures

“In the early ’80s, there was not always a lot of talk of sequels,” Barrymore told Cohen. “Because Steven Spielberg made 'Jaws' and 'E.T.' there was a lot of talk within his camp about sequels. But he never wanted to make them.”

She later recalled spending time at Spielberg’s house as a child, where she heard the director say, “We’re never going to make a sequel. It’s just as it is."

Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Barrymore, 43, played younger sister Gertie in the film when she was just 7 years old, and immediately won the hearts of audiences. Her signature blond locks and cute-as-a-button personality helped her become a household name in the early 1980s.

Barrymore, of course, now has two little girls of her own, Olive, 5 and Frankie, 3, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

For more on Barrymore's memorable role in "E.T.," check out this adorable interview!