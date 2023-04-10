Drew Barrymore posts relatable video of the house alarm going off while she's in the bath

Drew Barrymore's peaceful bathtime was interrupted by a blaring house alarm — and it was enough to make her scream.

"You cannot make this stuff up," she said in a video posted to Instagram April 10 showing her standing in a towel next to her bathtub. A loud alarm nearly drowns out the talk show host's voice.

"I was so excited, I was finally shaving after three months," Barrymore fumed. "But the house alarm is going off so...."

The "Scream" star still had shaving cream on her underarms when she walked around the house to investigate, looking around and shaking her head in disbelief.

"It's fixed," she whispered in a later moment, walking back into her house without saying what triggered the alarm.

"Well," the "Fever Pitch" star said sadly once she was back inside her bathroom, "that bath is just ... over."

There was good news though.

"I did get to shave, though under absolute stress and duress and panic," she said, with a hint of irony in her voice.

"But I got it done, so joke's on you house alarm," she said.

Some of her 17 million followers posted funny responses in the comments.

Drew reacting to the alarm going off during her bath. @drewbarrymore via Instagram

"Drew, I need you to go grab a bat," someone said.

"Only thing worse (than) the alarm going off during a shower is when the POWER goes off mid-shower (with) full lathered hair lol," someone else said. "Happened to me TWICE lol. Happy shaving!"

"This would 100% happen to me," another wrote. "I hate shaving, and put it off as long as possible."

The 48-year-old regularly shares glimpses into her home life.

Last month, she posted a video of her very messy bedroom and how it looked after she finally got around the cleaning it up. Last July, she posted a video of her playing in the rain as she belted out an infectious laugh.

"Whenever you can go out into the rain," she said, "don't miss the opportunity."