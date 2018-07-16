share tweet pin email

You'd think that Drew Barrymore would have no problem finding love.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star, 43, is a catch — but don't expect to find her through a dating app: She's stopped swiping left and right.

David Livingston / Getty Images Drew Barrymore at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles on July 14.

"I got off (dating apps)," she told Entertainment Tonight recently. "It was fun to try, though."

Barrymore revealed that she'd always wanted to try a blind date. But that's a little tricky for a woman who's grown up in the public eye — Barrymore was 7 when she captured our hearts in 1982's "E.T."

"I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date eluded me, and I always wanted to do it, so that was like a dating app for me," Barrymore explained. "But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work."

SBN/Star Max / GC Images Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman in 2015 in New York City, in happier times.

Barrymore split from her third husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016. They have two daughters together, Olive, 5; and Frankie, 4.

Still, she holds out hope that her pals will jump in with ideas for future romance one of these days.

"None of my friends ever set me up!" she said. "I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don't even think like that."

