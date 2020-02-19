Drew Barrymore reveals weight struggles: 'I have stood in my closet and just cried'

Drew Barrymore opened up about her weight struggles in a powerful Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride,” Barrymore 44, began. “I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on the planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!”

But Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, revealed she hasn't always smiled at her reflection.

“There have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off!” the "Santa Clarita Diet" actress revealed. “I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy. (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls).”

Barrymore urged her more than 12 million followers not to compare themselves to the women they see in magazines and on red carpets.

“Don’t be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby,” she wrote. "If I looked decent on anything I have done since having two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore.”

Barrymore then explained that with the help of her personal trainer, Marnie Alton, she has discovered that the secret is balance.

“It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be,” she wrote. “And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you.”

Earlier this week, Barrymore Instagrammed before-and-after pics of her 20-pound weight loss journey and gushed that Alton “healed” her.